SPOOKY SPIDER: A giant spider made entirely out of balloons debuted at the Great Wolf Lodge Illinois in celebration of Halloween recently. The company said the installation was made from 8,950 balloons and took a team of eight more than 225 hours to build. The company added that the 85-foot-wide decoration was modeled after wolf spiders that are found in the state.
Giant spider balloon installation built in Illinois
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
Posted:
Updated:
