BARRANQUILLA, Colombia (CBS News) — A giant bronze statue of Grammy-winning singer Shakira was unveiled in her home city of Barranquilla, Colombia, on Tuesday (12/26). The 21-foot-tall sculpture was created to show millions that “they can pursue their dreams and any of them can achieve what they want,” according to the city’s mayor. The singer’s parents were also present for the unveiling.
Giant statue of Shakira unveiled in her hometown in Colombia
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
Posted:
Updated:
