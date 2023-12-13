A siamang – a species of gibbon native to Indonesian rainforests – at Tacoma’s Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium enjoyed a special treat as she celebrated her 29th birthday on December 11, footage shows.

Dudlee’s birthday snacks included fruit, a biscuit cake topped with pudding, and frozen yogurt and banana balls, which she shared with fellow siamang Remy.

According to the Point Defiance Zoo, the median life expectancy for siamangs in human care is 27 years. Siamangs are primates that live in the treetops of tropical rainforests in Sumatra and on the Malay Peninsula, the zoo said.

Credit: Point Defiance Zoo & Aquarium via Storyful