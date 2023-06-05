Golden Guernsey goats Betty and Doris at the Whipsnade Zoo are taking on nine pygmy goats at the London Zoo in England in a competition to raise money for wildlife. The Zoological Society of London’s “Around the World in 30 Days” challenge will track the goats’ daily walks on maps across their zoos. The zoo said the animals, along with their herders who will walk, swim, or cycle, should reach a combined 24,901 over 30 days, which is equal to the circumference of the globe. The challenge kicks off Thursday (6/1).