Western lowland gorillas at the San Francisco Zoo were treated to holiday-themed enrichment and treats on Tuesday, December 12, video shows.

The zoo said it used bubbles to replicate snow and included some of the gorillas’ favorite treats.

“Despite their great size,” the zoo said, “gorillas are usually shy and passive animals.” Gorillas use vocalizations, visual signals, and scents to communicate with each other.

In coalition with the San Francisco Ballet, the zoo invited visitors and residents to donate cell phones and small electronic devices at the War Memorial Opera House in contribution to the Gorillas on the Line campaign.

