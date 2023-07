Satellite imagery captured wildfires burning in Rhodes, Greece, which were described by local media as a “fiery nightmare.”

The images were taken on July 20, 22, and 23, according to Planet Labs.

According to Greek outlet NewsIT, the fire was still burning as of Monday, after scorching an estimated 20,000 acres.

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated from the area, according to reports.

Credit: Planet Labs PBC via Storyful