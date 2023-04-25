The northern lights produced green and blue hues over Toronto on Sunday night, April 23, video shows, though the skygazer who captured this timelapse footage said the colors weren’t nearly as strong when viewed with the naked eye.

Gaurav Dharmani said he shot the video between 11:45 pm Sunday and 12:15 am Monday. With clouds obscuring views of the aurora borealis, Dharmani said he “boosted the saturation to max” in his camera settings in order to capture the green glow.

The aurora borealis were more visible in other parts of southern Ontario, including London, Parkhill, and Ailsa Craig, according to weather photographers and local residents.

Credit: Gaurav Dharmani via Storyful