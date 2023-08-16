ONTARIO, CANADA (WNCT) — A “gustnado” was spotted at Wasaga Beach, on Saturday, August 12, as Canadian weather officials warned of powerful wind gusts due to severe thunderstorms in the region.

This footage captured by X (formerly Twitter) user @34ChrissyD shows beachgoers watching the whirlwind drift along the seawater near the shore.

The International Centre for Waterspout Research (ICWR) said that the phenomena seen in this footage was a gustnado, which are produced by severe thunderstorms.

According to Environment Canada, a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect from Wasaga Beach to Orillia on Saturday, with risks of wind gusts up to 90 km/h.