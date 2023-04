JAMESTOWN, N.C. (WNCT) — Hail fell in Jamestown, North Carolina, on Saturday, April 22, as the National Weather Service (NWS) warned of severe thunderstorms.

The NWS alerted Severe thunderstorms with the potential for tornadoes, large hail, and winds of up to 70 miles per hour.

Footage by Twitter user @brantg81 shows small hailstones falling in in Jamestown on Saturday.

Credit: @brantg81 via Storyful