BUENOS ARIES, Argentina (Storyful) — Severe thunderstorms swept through Central Argentina late on Wednesday, December 27, dropping large hail and heavy rain across the provinces of La Pampa and Buenos Aires.

This footage by Carolina Laspiur shows large hailstones splashing into a pool in Carhue, in Western Buenos Aires province.

Several provinces in Central Argentina remained under yellow alerts on Thursday morning as thunderstorms moved north, according to the National Meteorological Service.

Credit: Carolina Laspiur via Storyful