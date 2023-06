Large hailstones littered the ground in Hail, Saudi Arabia, on Tuesday, May 30.

Footage recorded by @abdulrahm_alali shows the stormy weather in northwestern Saudi Arabia.

The National Center of Meteorology in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia issued an advance warning for thunderstorms, rain, and hail in the Hail region on Tuesday.

Credit: @abdulrahm_alali via Storyful