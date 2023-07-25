Harry Styles and his band completed their international 169-show, seven-leg Love on Tour concert series at the RCF Arena in Italy on Saturday night, July 22.

Video taken by Giorgia (@witheldclouds) shows Styles kneeling on the stage in Reggio nell’Emilia, putting his head in his hands amid applause from the crowd. He stands up and blows a kiss to the fans.

Styles started the epic tour in September 2021. According to Billboard, Love on Tour is the fourth-highest-grossing tour of all time, bringing in $590 million.

Credit: Giorgia via Storyful