Hail pelted down in Chandler, Arizona, as a series of severe storms moved through the Phoenix Metropolitan Area on Tuesday, September 12.

The National Weather Service warned residents to expect hailstones up to one inch in diameter and very strong winds on Tuesday evening.

This footage by Katt Savio shows hail hitting the pavement and parked vehicles as heavy rain overflows from a gutter.

Credit: Katt Savio via Storyful