MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — Heavy downpours caused flash flooding in parts of western North Carolina on Tuesday, June 20, as local media reported several inches of rain in western McDowell County.

This footage comes from Dan Crawley who said he filmed it near Pleasant Gardens Elementary School in Marion, McDowell County, where a creek had overflowed into a neighboring yard.

According to The McDowell News, doppler radar measured 3 to 7 inches of rain in western parts of McDowell County, with other areas receiving 1-3 inches.

A flood watch was in effect for McDowell County through Thursday afternoon, per the National Weather Service.

Credit: Dan Crawley via Storyful