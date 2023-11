Heavy rain pummelled parts of Seattle, Washington, on November 4, causing flooding along Interstate 5.

This footage, uploaded by X user @marushki_, shows cars driving through the partially inundated interstate on Saturday.

The National Weather Service had warned of a line of severe thunderstorms in the area “producing lightning and heavier rain.”

According to local news reports wet weather was set to continue in the region through the following week.

