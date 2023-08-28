HEDGEHOG CHECK-UP: Kennedy the hedgehog recently received her annual wellness check-up at the Point Defiance Zoo and Aquarium in Tacoma, Washington. In the recently released video, the zoo said the tiny hedgehog was put under anesthesia to receive an ultrasound, x-rays, dental check, eye exam, blood draw, and nail trim. The zoo added that the four-year-old is doing well.
Hedgehog gets annual wellness exam at zoo in Washington
by: CBS News
Posted:
Updated:
