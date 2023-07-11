Around 50 people trapped by floodwater on an industrial estate near Bartin, Turkey, were rescued by helicopter on Sunday, July 9.

Footage recorded by Bartin Televizyonu shows a helicopter hovering over the Atilim Sanayi industrial estate.

The city of Bartin suffered extensive flooding after heavy downpour caused the a river to burst its banks.

Officials inspected various sites on Monday, as NTV reported that floodwaters were starting to recede.

All 137 residents in Bartin trapped by floodwater were rescued by Monday afternoon, local officials told local media.

Credit: Bartin Televizyonu via Storyful