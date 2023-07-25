Dozens of men doing their best to look like Ernest Hemingway held their own version of the “Running of the Bulls” in Key West, Florida on Saturday (7/22). The Hemingway look-alikes, dressed in white with red scarves, took to the streets with fake “bulls” meant to spoof the event held in Pamplona, Spain every year. The event was part of the Hemingway Days celebration, which honors the author who lived in the area in the 1930s.