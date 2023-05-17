LAKE ST CLAIR, M.I. (WNCT) — High winds toppled a barbecue in St Clair, Michigan, on Tuesday, May 16, as the local National Weather Service warned of high winds.

Footage recorded by John Dandison shows the heavy cooking equipment crashing to the ground in a strong gust of wind.

The National Weather Service in Detroit issued a small craft advisory for boats on Lake St Clair on Tuesday afternoon, warning of wind gusts up to 30 knots, or approximately 34 miles per hour.

Both fishers and boaters on the lake also complained of high winds hampering activities on Tuesday.

Credit: John Dandison via Storyful