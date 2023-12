A Swiss shepherd dog was startled by the sound of thunder in Christchurch, New Zealand, on Tuesday, December 12.

This footage by X user @hannymelville shows her white Swiss shepherd raising its head as thunder rumbles.

New Zealand’s MetService issued a severe thunderstorm warning for Christchurch and other regions in northeast New Zealand.

Heavy rain flooded houses in the Christchurch suburbs of Belfast and Middleton, local media reported.

Credit: @hannymelville via Storyful