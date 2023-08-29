A hot air balloon made an unexpected landing on an interstate in Vermont on Wednesday, August 23, after stalling mid-flight, local media reported, citing fire officials.

Dashcam footage captured by Scott Kirkpatrick of StreetSmart Driving School shows the aircraft on Interstate 91 in Hartford on Wednesday evening.

According to the report, the Hartford Fire Department was notified around 8 pm Wednesday that the balloon, which was carrying five passengers and a pilot, needed to land on the busy roadway.

According to Valley News, the pilot landed the balloon “safely in the median” of the highway.

Traffic was shut down for about 25 minutes to allow the balloon to touch down safely before being packed away and transported. No injuries were reported, according to the report.