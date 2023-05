MIAMI BEACH, F.L. (WNCT) — Onlookers in Miami Beach, Florida, were wowed by a Memorial Day weekend airshow on Saturday, May 27.

Footage recorded by @girls_bitcoin shows a large aircraft in the sky over Miami Beach.

The Hyundai Air and Sea Show, which ends on Sunday, features over ten different military aircraft, according to the event organizer’s website.

Credit: @girls_bitcoin via Storyful