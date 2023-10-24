A fuel tanker crashed and sparked a large fire involving at least one other vehicle on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Montgomery County on Saturday morning, October 21, prompting traffic to be blocked on northbound lanes as authorities responded.

Footage captured by passing motorist Hector Lucena shows the scene soon after the crash, as emergency services were arriving.

“My god. Debris all over the place. What happened here?” Lucena says aloud in the video before passing the tanker and at least one other vehicle, a car, as they were burning.

Local news outlet North Penn Now said the tanker truck fire “was preceded by a multi-vehicle crash” and least one person was injured.

Credit: Hector Lucena via Storyful