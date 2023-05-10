GREENVILLE, S.C. (WNCT) — Dangerously large hailstones pelted Greenville, South Carolina, on Tuesday, May 9, as thunderstorms hit the state.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the area, alerting residents of quarter-sized hail and winds of up to 50 miles per hour. Multiple people reported large hailstones falling in Greenville, according to the NWS.

This footage by Samantha Weiss shows the intense hail falling on a backyard in Greenville. The stone she picks up in the footage is at least the size of a golf ball.

Credit: Samantha Weiss via Storyful