A 16-foot-tall replica of St Edward’s Crown has been installed at Marble Arch in London ahead of the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday, May 6.

Footage recorded by Maria Valentino shows the crown, which lights up at night.

The original crown was commissioned for King Charles II in 1661, and has been worn by every British monarch at the moment of coronation since.

Credit: Maria Valentino via Storyful