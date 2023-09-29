A humpback whale was rescued after getting tangled in rope and chains attached to a buoy off the southern coast of Australia earlier this month, the Sea World Foundation said.

The foundation said that the “intricate rescue operation” took place 10 miles off the coast of Disaster Bay, between Green Cape in New South Wales and Cape Howe in Victoria.

The foundation added that it took around 15 minutes to cut the ropes around the whale.

After being released, the whale continued its southern migration accompanied by two other whales.

Credit: Dr. Olaf Meynecke via Storyful