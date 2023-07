Hundreds of golden retrievers gathered in Scotland on Thursday, July 13, for the 155th anniversary of the breed’s founding.

The event was organized by the Golden Retriever Club of Scotland and held at the Guisachan Estate of Lord Tweedmouth in the Highlands, where the dogs were first bred, the club said.

This footage was filmed and sent to Storyful by Darren Stocker, and shows hundreds of dogs and owners congregating in a grassy area on the estate.

Credit: Darren Stocker via Storyful