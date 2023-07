SCOTLAND (WNCT) — Hundreds of golden retrievers and their owners attended the sixth Guisachan Gathering in Scotland recently.

The event was held at Guisachan House, where the first dogs of the breed were raised by a Scottish lord 155 years ago.

488 dogs took a photo in front of the ruins of the home in addition to the other contests, activities, and educational events held.

Video credit: CBS Newspath