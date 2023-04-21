The National Weather Service (NWS) forecasted light to moderate snow across northwest Wisconsin on Friday, April 21, as a “slow moving spring storm” was expected to affect the area.

Footage captured by Twitter user @clkoval shows what the source describes as “ice shoves” on Lake Superior in Ashland. Ice shoves occur during the early spring months as temperatures rise and high winds break up a lake’s icy surface.

The NWS issued winter weather advisories for northeast Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin on Friday.

Credit: @clkoval via Storyful