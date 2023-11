MANHATTAN, N.Y. (WNCT) — Decorations popped up around New York City as the holiday season neared, including the larger-than-life Christmas ornaments in Midtown Manhattan.

Video taken by @KellyrKopp shows the scene at 1251 Sixth Avenue across from Radio City Music Hall.

The giant Christmas ornaments, designed by Dallas-based company VenueArts, are 25 feet tall and visited by hundreds of thousands of holiday visitors each year, the firm said.

Credit: @KellyrKopp via Storyful