WILMINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Tropical Storm Idalia brought several inches of rainfall to Wilmington, North Carolina, on Thursday, August 31, amid a tropical storm warning for the area.

A little over four inches of rain fell in Wilmington as of Thursday morning, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

Weather officials issued a flash flood warning for the area in the early hours of Thursday morning, urging residents to avoid floodwaters.

Credit: Joe Siderio via Storyful