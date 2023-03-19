BROOKFIELD, I.L. (WNCT) — Zoo animals in Brookfield, Illinois, enjoyed shamrock-shaped treats and enrichment to celebrate St Patrick’s Day, footage shared on March 17 shows.

“Several of Brookfield Zoo’s animals joined in the St. Patrick’s Day celebration today,” the Brookfield Zoo told Storyful.

Footage shared with Storyful shows multiple animals partaking in the festivities. The grey seals and sea lions enjoyed St. Patrick’s Day-themed ice and gelatin treats, and two of the Bornean orangutans savored their leafy greens and shamrock-shaped treats, the zoo told Storyful.

According to a press release, “The animal care staff is always thinking of ways to physically and mentally stimulate the animals at Brookfield Zoo. One way is by providing them with enrichment items they normally do not receive on a regular basis, including holiday-themed treats.”