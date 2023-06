Strong wind and rain lashed parts of Louisiana on Wednesday, with further severe storms expected in the region on Thursday, June 15.

This footage was filmed by Maddox Blount, who said he filmed it north of Shreveport, near the Arkansas border, on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the National Weather Service, the threat of severe storms, including large hail, damaging winds, and tornadoes, would continue in the area into Thursday evening.

Credit: @MaddoxBlount77 via Storyful