The Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management said on Wednesday, June 28, that a wildfire that scorched thousands of acres in Scottsdale was “human caused” and under investigation.

The Diamond Fire, which broke out on Tuesday, was 30 percent contained by Wednesday, the department said.

Footage posted to Twitter by Cody Reim shows aerial firefighting efforts at the scene.

The National Weather Service in Phoenix warned that temperatures were forecast to climb to “well above average” from the weekend on.

Credit: Shon Reim via Storyful