A doorbell camera in Iowa Falls, Iowa, captured a fireball streaking through the sky on Thursday, September 14.

Dozens of people across Wisconsin, Minnesota, Michigan, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri and Iowa reported seeing a fireball in the sky on Thursday night, according to the American Meteor Society, which tracks these reports.

This footage comes from Iowa Falls local Sarah Whitehead, who said her doorbell camera captured this footage around 11:53 pm.

Credit: Sarah Whitehead via Storyful