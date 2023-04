A tornado was reported near Pleasantville, Iowa, on April 4, the National Weather Service said, amid tornado warnings and watches issued for the region.

This 12-minute video filmed by Alex Kirfman shows the storm cloud begin to form near Pleasantville. Over time, a thick rope-like cloud can be seen spinning over the area.

A tornado warning was issued for Pleasantville on Tuesday, with large hail expected.

Credit: Alex Kirfman via Storyful