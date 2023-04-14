A newly opened coffee shop in Ballina, Ireland, has branded itself as “The Biden Corner”, complete with Joe Biden-themed coffee cups, in anticipation of the US president’s visit on April 14.

Jimmy’s Drive Thru Coffee has been handing out takeaway cups with the slogan “Keep the faith Joey!”, along with an edited photo of Biden holding a Jimmy’s coffee under the American flag.

Footage from staff at Jimmy’s shows the American flag flying above the coffee shop, with a sign reading “Welcome Home Mr President!”

Jimmy’s staff member Eoin Duffy told RTE news that the team fast-tracked the opening of the coffee shop in time for Biden’s visit to his ancestral county of Mayo, in the hopes that “he might come in for a cup of Joe.”

Biden was due to speak at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina on Friday evening, following a visit to several locations in Mayo, including a private visit to Knock Shrine.

Credit: Jimmy’s Drive Thru Coffee via Storyful