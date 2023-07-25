Irish rail workers discovered a fox was the reason behind a signaling fault that caused delays outside Galway on Saturday, July 22, Irish Rail said on Tuesday.

A team that was sent to investigate the signaling fault found the fox near equipment, Irish Rail said.

“Our team repaired the equipment and freed the fox without harm too,” Irish Rail said. “We don’t know if it was stuck, but it seemed quick enough to get out of there when assistance was provided.”

This footage was uploaded to Twitter by Irish Rail, who told Storyful that the footage was captured by Michael Loughney and Shane Dunne, two colleagues who helped with the troubleshooting.

Credit: @IrishRail via Storyful