Satellite imagery captured damage caused by severe flooding in Faenza, Italy, this month.

Maxar Technologies released before images, captured on April 6, and after images, captured on May 21 and 23, of the city.

As of early Wednesday, May 24, landslides and minor flood warnings remained in place in the region.

Italy’s National Associated Press Agency reported Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday approved a €2 billion recovery package for the floods, which killed at least 14 people.

Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful