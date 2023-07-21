JACKSONVILLE, F.L. (WNCT) — A jaguar cub made his public debut at Florida’s Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens on July 20 after spending his first few weeks bonding with mom behind the scenes, the zoo said.

The young jaguar, named Banks, can be seen in this footage playing with his mother, Babette. The zoo described Banks as a “precocious” and “curious” cub, saying he was “finally ready to explore his habitat with mom.”

Banks was born on April 7 and named by the public in a contest in partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars.