EMPIRE STATE CLIMBER: Oscar winner and musician Jared Leto was spotted climbing up the side of the Empire State Building in New York City on Thursday (11/9). The pre-approved stunt was done to spread the word that his band Thirty Seconds to Mars is going on tour in 2024. Leto said he’s an avid climber and felt “the stunt and the building are a reminder that anything is possible with determination and effort.”
Jared Leto climbs Empire State Building to promote band’s tour
by: CBS News, Mekaela Muck
