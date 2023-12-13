Jewish protesters chained themselves to the fence outside the White House on Monday, December 11, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on the same day US President Joe Biden hosted a Hanukkah holiday reception.

Footage from Jewish Voice for Peace (JVP) shows protesters wearing T-shirts saying “not in our name”, and a sign saying “Jewish Elders to Biden: Stop The Genocide, Ceasefire Now!”

“This Hanukkah, our action is hope. And just as the Hanukkah light was never extinguished – even in the bleakest moments – we remain unwavering in our fight for a world where Palestinians are free,” JVP said.

The protesters were given citations and released at the scene, US Park Police spokesman Sgt Thomas Twiname to the Washington Post.

Credit: Jewish Voice for Peace via Storyful