Residents in the Russian-occupied city of Kherson, Ukraine, conducted animal rescues after the Kakhovka dam in the region was damaged early on Tuesday, June 6.

Footage posted to Twitter by Suspilne News on Tuesday shows one resident wading through a flooded street carrying a dog, and another resident trying to usher a cow to safety in the Korabel district.

According to local animal rescue group UAnimals, a number of the city’s zoo animals died due to flooding, saying “only swans and ducks” survived.

On Tuesday afternoon, President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces had “internally detonated” explosives at the hydro plant in Nova Kakhovka shortly before 3 am local time, inundating 80 towns and villages in the region.

Credit: Suspilne News via Storyful