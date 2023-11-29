Heavy lake-effect snow hit the Great Lakes region on Tuesday, November 28, with conditions expected to deteriorate throughout the day in several counties across Ohio, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.

This footage, recorded by X user Denise Hofelich, shows a blank landscape with very low visibility in Sandusky County, which borders Lake Erie in northern Ohio, on Tuesday morning.

A lake-effect snow warning was in place for several cities in Ohio until Wednesday, with the NWS forecasting additional snowfall up to 4 inches. The snow was expected to be “more focused in the higher elevations today, before shifting toward the lakeshore,” the NWS said.

Credit: Denise Hofelich via Storyful