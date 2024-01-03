NANAO, Japan (Storyful) — Large cracks appeared on roads in central Japan on Monday, January 1, after a 7.5 magnitude earthquake hit the region.

This footage was posted to X by user @Good4time800, who said it was filmed on National Route 249, a highway connecting Nanao and Kanazawa in the Ishikawa region of Japan.

A tsunami warning remained in effect across Japan’s western coast, while a landslide warning was issued for in Ishikawa, Niigata, Toyama and Fukui prefectures, according to the Japanese Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.

Credit: @Good4time800 via Storyful