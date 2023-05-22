A large fire erupted at the landmark Manila Central Post Office in the Philippines late on Sunday, May 21, gutting the interior of the Neoclassical building.

According to updates from TXT Fire Philippines, the fire broke out shortly before midnight, and was under control on Monday morning, after around seven hours.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire, and there were no reports of severe injuries or fatalities.

The building, which dates from 1926, was previously restored, in 1946, after it was left badly damaged during the Second World War.

