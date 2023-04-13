Multiple homes under construction were destroyed in Vaughan, Ontario, after a large fire broke out at a site on Wednesday, April 12.

Footage posted to Instagram shows the fire, at the development on Teston Road and Pine Valley Drive, outside Toronto.

Local media said several homes being price at around CA$2 million were destroyed.

Fire officials told local media the fire took approximately two and a half hours to control due to the windy, dry conditions in the area.

Credit: @blackhaus_contracting via Storyful