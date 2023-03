WAHIAWA, H.I. (WNCT) — Hail plummeted down in Wahiawa, Hawaii, as the National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the island of Oahu early on Thursday, March 23.

The NWS said pea-sized hail would be possible, but a reply by Twitter user @Komrad808 showed some hail a good deal bigger than that.

The NWS issued a special weather statement and warned of wind gusts and hail.

Credit: @Komrad808 via Storyful