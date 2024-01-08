LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas (Storyful) — Snow started to accumulate in parts of central Arkansas on Friday morning, January 5, the National Weather Service said.

Footage taken by Angie Manek shows big snowflakes coming down in Sherwood, just northeast of Little Rock. A winter weather advisory was in effect for “much of western, northern, central, and portions of eastern Arkansas” until 1 pm, according to the NWS.

Snow was expected to turn to rain, improving road conditions, the NWS said.

Credit: Angie Manek via Storyful