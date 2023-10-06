The Sphere venue at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, otherwise known as Sphere, transformed into a giant pumpkin on October 2, in the lead-up to Halloween.

Footage filmed by Alan Saldana shows the display on Monday night.

Last Friday, the venue held its grand opening with a dazzling spectacle at U2’s inaugural concert for their three-month residency.

According to reports, the venue boasts a 250-foot, 16K resolution LED wraparound screen, 16,000 speakers, and around 17,500 seats.

“The venue is powered by cutting-edge technologies that ignite the senses and enable audiences to share experiences at a never-before-seen scale,” Sphere says on its website.

Credit: Alan Saldana via Storyful